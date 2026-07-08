We are a nation united by chaos, coffee, comedy and grit

Every street has its characters, but we all dream laugh hope and understand life is worth laughing about together.

While I was waiting to verify my voter registration area recently, I overheard a lady behind me in the queue say we are a nation united by chaos, coffee and comedy.

I believe her. There are things in life that require no explanation, unless you are not South African.

To outsiders, some of our habits may seem strange. To us, they are simply part of survival, culture and everyday life.

There are other things I would have to add to her list, though.

We are also a nation of storytellers, survivors and sunset chasers. We are a people with dust on our shoes, fire in our hearts and laughter in our voices.

What about a colourful tapestry woven from many cultures, languages and histories? Or a people who carry both scars and songs?

My mother of 84 has her own view on South Africans.

She believes we are a nation where resilience grows like wildflowers between cracks in the pavement, because our hearts are warmed by sunshine, strengthened by hardship and softened by kindness. The result: a nation that knows the taste of struggle but still serves life with a smile.

South Africans understand that a greeting matters, that strangers can become friends over a shared complaint.

That a “just now” can mean anything from five minutes to next week.

And that “I’m coming now” may require patience and a comfortable chair.

Living in my new neighbourhood, a mixed area consisting of all kinds of wonderful people, I have realised every street in every town has unique characters.

There is the neighbour who knows everyone’s business before they do.

The one who fixes everything with a piece of wire.

The one who has a dog that believes the entire suburb belongs to him.

Yet we all dream, cry, laugh and hope for a better future for all of us.

But being South African is not only about where you live.

It is about the stories you share, the challenges you survive and the laughter you find along the way.

We understand better than anyone else that life may not always be easy, but it is usually worth laughing about.

In short: South Africans are a rare blend of warrior spirit and warm hospitality – people who can face a crisis in the morning, laugh about it by lunchtime and invite you for a braai by sunset.

I am proudly South African.