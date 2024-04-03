BREAKING: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigns from Parliament

The former Speaker of the National Assembly said she made the decision to dedicate her time to deal with the investigation against her

Corruption-accused Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned from Parliament.

The former National Assembly Speaker is set to face charges of 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering involving R4.5 million dating back to when she was Defence Minister.

WATCH: NPA says Mapisa-Nqakula isn’t getting preferential treatment

“Today, the 3rd of April, I have submitted to the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable. Lechesa Tsenoli, my letter of resignation as both the Speaker of National Assembly and a Member of Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. The resignation is effective immediately,” she said in her statement of resignation, seen by The Citizen.

“I have made this conscious decision in order to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country’s law enforcement agencies.”

‘No indication of guilt’

Mapisa-Nqakula said her resignation is “in no way an indication of admission of guilt” regarding those allegations.

I have made this decision in order uphold the integrity and sanctity of our Parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing of the People of South Africa as a whole.

“The position of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Africa is critical in the reconstruction and development of our country.

“Given the seriousness of the much-publicised allegations against me, I cannot continue in this role. As a country’s chief lawmaker, I hold a central responsibility to protect and preserve the integrity of Parliament by ensuring that my actions ensure that its sacred work of must continue without blemish.

“I believe that, at the right time, I will have the opportunity to thoroughly address these allegations as and when they have been formally brought against me.”

ALSO READ: ‘Wheels of justice now in motion’: Mapisa-Nqakula has to hand herself over for arrest

No special treatment from the NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) denied it was giving Mapisa-Nqakula special treatment ahead of her arrest.

The speaker will have to hand herself over to authorities after her urgent Pretoria High Court application to block her arrest for corruption allegations was struck off the roll on Tuesday.

Gauteng High Court Judge Sulet Potterill found no urgency in her interdict application.

Mapisa-Nqakula approached the court last week to block her arrest pending the handing over of her docket, which the state argued was bizarre.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.