4 Nov 2022
Opinion

What a waste of time, money, Mkhwebane

Hopefully, the next step will be her formal impeachment.

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney
It has been said before but, given what emerged at the parliamentary inquiry into whether suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office, it does seem that the public should have been protected from her. Her legal incompetence – underlined by myriad judgments against her – as well as her obvious partisan stance on the side of the ANC’s RET (radical economic transformation) faction orbiting Jacob Zuma, shows clearly that she is unfit for the office, which is supposed to be one of our most important civil watchdogs. That legal incompetence, though, came at a shocking price to...

