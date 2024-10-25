‘Forked tongue’ and vomit emoji: Niehaus slams Mkhwebane for betraying EFF

EFF MP Carl Niehaus calls out Busisiwe Mkhwebane for leaving the party after saying in August that she would never betray it.

EFF MP Carl Niehaus and former EFF MP and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Pictures: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo via Getty Images and Gallo Images.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament Carl Niehaus has hit out at Busisiwe Mkhwebane for reneging on her promise in August to “never betray the fighters”.

The former ANC stalwart was scathing in his criticism of the former public protector, saying she had a “forked tongue”. He even rounded off his social media post about her with a vomit emoji.

Mkhwebane left the EFF last week, saying she wanted to focus on spending time with her family.

@AdvBMkhwebane I am deeply disappointed in you. When that other betrayer, @FloydShivambu, left the @EFFSouthAfrica you posted on X that, “I will never betray the fighters my political home”, and then barely a month later when you resigned, you denied that you are joining… https://t.co/SF5wFrjVL7 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 25, 2024

Niehaus ‘deeply disappointed’ in Mkhwebane

Niehause recalled how when former deputy president at the EFF, Floyd Shivambu, left it for Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Mkhwebane asserted she was still loyal.

“I am deeply disappointed in you. When that other betrayer, [Floyd Shivambu], left the [EFF], you posted on X that, ‘I will never betray the fighters, my political home’, and then barely a month later, when you resigned, you denied that you are joining MK-Party, and now this!

“Your word is not your honour! You talk with a forked tongue.

“You used and abused the good will and support of the [EFF] and our #CommanderInChief, President [Julius Malema].”

Niehaus said he had publicly supported Mkhwebane when she was “persecuted” and impeached as public protector of South Africa.

“Now I feel like a bloody fool, and it is not a good feeling to feel used, lied to, and betrayed. This is now your legacy. Sies!”

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane’s misfit role in EFF

Niehaus dispels his own resignation rumours

Niehaus has at least twice had to dispel rumours of him leaving the party since Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and renowned actor turned politician, Fana Mokoena, called quits since August.

“Fighters, I don’t even want to hear the question, ‘Are you leaving?’ because it’s a stupid, useless question; I am going nowhere,” Niehaus said.

“I know that we will succeed in the Economic Freedom Fighters. I know that our ideology is sound. There are no better leaders in any political party in South Africa than in the EFF.”

ALSO READ: Is the EFF on a downward path?

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel