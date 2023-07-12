By Martin Williams

Intelligence is a misnomer for those who are paid to keep tabs on national security threats. Two years after an attempted insurrection left at least 350 people dead and wiped R50 billion off the SA economy, copycat events in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga showed the security establishment is ill-prepared for a recurrence.

What the hell is wrong with our intelligence network? Spooks are either clueless or implicated. If they were doing their jobs honestly, how could they not have detected chatter about plans to use burning trucks to block the N3 highway at Van Reenen’s Pass and the N4 near Waterval Boven on the anniversary of previous riots.

Whether orchestrated by disgruntled, xenophobic truck drivers or President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political rivals, the attacks were strategically located to cause economic disruption by interrupting the flow of goods to and from Gauteng.

Ramaphosa rightly described this as “economic sabotage”. But his response does not inspire confidence.

“The intelligence agencies are going to give me a report and police will take steps to make sure we forestall whatever follow-up activity those behind this may be planning and go after them.”

Intelligence agencies? The same domkoppe who couldn’t predict – or were complicit in – the July 2021 violence, are going to give Ramaphosa a report? Are we reassured? What steps have intelligence and police taken to prevent this week’s recurrence?

Two years ago we were told 12 known ringleaders were being investigated. Where are those 12 supposed ringleaders now? We’ve seen more than enough coverage of minor characters, such as the “Woolies looter” who was filmed taking goods from a store and cramming them into a Mercedes. He is a bit player whose suspended prison sentence is unlikely to deter anyone.

It certainly doesn’t convey the impression that intelligence services are on top of their game.

The 2021 riots were supposedly sparked by the detention of former president Jacob Zuma, none of whose family members was arrested for incitement. Today, Zuma, aged 81, is out of jail and still dodging corruption charges.

In 2021, Ferial Haffajee surmised that the ultimate aim of the agitators was to “displace the current establishment of the ANC with the RET [radical economic transformation] grouping”.

With the 2024 elections looming, it is not impossible that there is a similar motive behind the latest highway blockades. RET talisman Ace Magashule has been expelled from the ANC, while Paul Mashatile says there’s a plot to oust him as party deputy president.

Former treasurer Zweli Mkhize is licking his political wounds after losing to Ramaphosa in the party’s December leadership elections. And ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe appears to be in revolt against Ramaphosa.

If there is a political motive behind the highway truck arson, could any or all of these four be involved? Certainly, political allegiances may explain the lack of enthusiasm by the security establishment to arrest and prosecute those trying to overthrow Ramaphosa by inciting turmoil.

Jacques Pauw’s 2022 book, Our Poisoned Land, shows how the police, intelligence networks and prosecuting authority were subverted during the Zuma years.

As long as RETs still lurk there, our highways, our economy and our future remain unnecessarily vulnerable.