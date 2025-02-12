Opinion

WhatsApp job groups offer hope to job seekers

Bob Marley’s lyrics in Redemption Song contain the line “none but ourselves”, which can also be considered a timely reminder that, if we really want to bring about meaningful changes, it’s in our own hands.

If the hot air spouted by politicians about creating jobs was linked to the power grid, there’d be no more load shedding.

Sadly, for many job seekers out there, it will be none but themselves who can find a job.

That is why it is encouraging to read today about the success of various WhatsApp groups, which are overtaking traditional methods of job searching, such as ads, as a way for people to connect with employment opportunities.

There are an estimated 850 of these groups around the country and, according to Karen Lloyd – a volunteer administrator for some of them – they are effective because they operate at a local level and often obviate the need for expensive data to peruse employment agency websites.

Lloyd says jobs are posted as soon as they come in and group members can immediately apply – a wonderful opportunity for those struggling to deal with other complex application processes.

This could serve as an example for other parts of our society and economy.

