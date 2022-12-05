Gatland back to coach Wales as Pivac is sacked

AFP

Warren Gatland was dramatically drafted in for a second spell as Wales coach on Monday as he replaced the sacked Wayne Pivac less than a year out from the World Cup.

The Welsh Rugby Union said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023 Six Nations and at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, “with the ability to go through the next World Cup cycle up to and including Australia 2027”.

Pivac sacked

Pivac’s exit was confirmed following a WRU review of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a shock home loss to Georgia.

Wales won just 13 of 34 Tests under 60-year-old Pivac — though he guided them to the 2021 Six Nations title — after he succeeded fellow New Zealander Gatland following the 2019 World Cup.

In Gatland’s first spell in charge, from 2008-19, he presided over one of Wales’ most successful eras, with the team winning four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams, and reaching two World Cup semi-finals.

Six Nations and World Cup

The 59-year-old Gatland, also a former three-time British and Irish Lions head coach, will return to Wales before Christmas from New Zealand, where he was director of rugby at Super Rugby side the Chiefs.

Gatland, who had previously been linked with the England job amid speculation over Red Rose coach Eddie Jones’ future, said of his return to Wales in a WRU statement: “This is an opportunity to achieve something with a talented group of players in a country so passionate about rugby.

“Our immediate priority is obviously the 2023 Six Nations and next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“There is little time for sentiment. Professional sport is all about preparation, values and results.”

‘Results business’

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips, in the same statement, said ditching a coach was “one of the toughest calls to make in sport”.

Explaining why Pivac had to go, he added: “Ultimately we are in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be and we thank him sincerely for his time, enthusiasm, diligence and effort, which is unquestioned, as head coach over the last three years.”

“In Warren we are bringing in one of the very best coaches in the international game,” Phillips added.