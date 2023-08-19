Can parties keep their bickering at bay long enough to solidify this alliance?

FF Plus leader, Pieter Groenewald speaks as DA leader, John Steenhisen and ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba watch on during the media briefing on the first day of the National Convention for 2024, 16 August 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

It’s probably a good thing that the fledgling MultiParty Charter for South Africa (MPCSA) has ditched the awful “moonshot” tag the Democratic Alliance leader envisioned when he broached the initiative earlier this year.

Even though our erstwhile “Buzz Lightyear” will probably head the grouping because the DA is the biggest party in terms of parliamentary representation, it is good that the DA be seen not to be trying to dominate proceedings.

That’s because the DA has a record of fractious personal relationships with a number of parties outside of its obvious ideological enemies, the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters.

Apart from the DA, the other parties involved in the charter are the Spectrum Party, United Independent Movement, IFP, Freedom Front, Action SA and the Independent SA National Civic Organisation.

There are two challenges facing this new organisation. Firstly – can they keep their own bickering at bay long enough to solidify this alliance? They are all middle-of-the-road, free market, democratic parties, according to their manifestos, so there is plenty of common political ground.

Sadly, though, many in SA politics regard the sector as one for personal advancement rather than service to the people… and the charter parties are no different. This could turn up problems.

Secondly – but more crucially – can they jointly win more than 50% of the popular vote next year? The ANC has acknowledged its support is in decline, but it still has powerful incentives on its side to entice voters – the social welfare system being just one. And then the EFF is a party which is exerting increasing influence.

Yet the emergence of the MPCSA must be welcomed, because it shows that opposition to the ANC’s looting is growing and that unity is the only way in which to bring down the ruling party. Hopefully, voters will see it the same way…

