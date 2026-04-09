Your legacy, Mr President, will be defined by action today

From crime to Cabinet reform citizen demands urgent leadership on 25 issues including water jobs debt and service delivery across government.

Open Letter to His Excellency, the President of South Africa Dear President Ramaphosa,

As a concerned citizen and fellow South African, I feel compelled to express my concerns about the state of our nation.

It is time for decisive and courageous leadership to steer SA back onto the path of progress, stability and prosperity. I humbly urge you to address:

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Corruption: Root out corruption at all levels of government and ensure transparency and accountability; High crime rate: Implement measures to reduce crime, protect citizens, and restore safety in communities; Poor infrastructure: Invest in upgrading roads, electricity, water and other essential infrastructure to support economic growth; School transport and safety: Ensure safe and reliable transport for pupils; Water issues: Prioritise water management and infrastructure projects, demonstrating political will;. Replace outdated Cabinet ministers: Refresh the Cabinet with capable, forward-thinking leaders committed to serving the nation;. Defence force: Significantly enhance the capacity, modernisation and morale of our defence forces; Municipal service delivery: Improve service delivery by municipal councils to eradicate corruption and inefficiency at local government levels; Unemployment: Tackle the near 40% unemployment rate through job creation initiatives, skills development, and supporting small businesses; Border control and immigration: Strengthen border security and review immigration policies; Fair competition in the airline industry: Foster a level playing field among airlines, avoiding monopolies; Pension funds: Protect pension funds from being diverted for other purposes; National debt: Reduce national debt, which is vital to restoring economic stability; Asset maintenance: Maintain and upgrade national assets and infrastructure; Support for farmers: Invest more in agriculture; Poverty relief: Consider reducing VAT on basic food; Government Cabinet and staffing: Rationalise the Cabinet to 20 ministers and 10 deputy ministers, cut down on non-performing members, and reduce staffing levels in government departments by 60%; Public commissions: End the wasteful expenditure on unnecessary commissions; Leadership: Lead with conviction and integrity. Avoid hiding behind commissions or bureaucracy; State of the Nation Address: Make your speeches matter. Address real issues and outline actionable plans rather than repeating the same rhetoric; Social grants: Review and adjust social grants wisely, while empowering our youth with skills and opportunities to become self-sufficient; International relations: Strengthen relations with countries that are beneficial to South Africa, rather than solely relying on historical allies; Democracy: Reflect on what has been achieved over the past 32 years. Be honest about areas needing urgent attention. Private sector: Foster a conducive environment for private enterprise to thrive. Their success and investment are vital for national growth; and Urgency: It is time for tangible action. We need leadership that acts decisively.

Your legacy will be defined by your willingness to act.

Mr President, the choices made today will determine the future of our nation. I implore you to lead with courage, integrity and commitment to restore SA’s dignity and prosperity.

What legacy do you want to be remembered for?

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