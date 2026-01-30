Here’s which parts of Kruger National Park are open or closed this weekend

Movement restrictions apply in several areas of the Kruger National Park, and visitors are urged to adhere to instructions.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed the access restrictions and open sections of the Kruger National Park for this weekend and beyond.

Weather conditions have improved after the destructive and deadly downpours of early January, but some sections of the park remain inaccessible.

Ongoing recovery and repair work means that some access restrictions and closures are still in place to ensure visitor safety.

Open Kruger gates and camps

Phalaborwa Gate will reopen to day visitors from Saturday morning, with day visitors entering through this gate only able to travel as far as Satara Rest Camp.

Pafuri Gate is open; however, the Pafuri border post remains closed. Punda Maria Gate remains open and is currently the only access point to Mopani Rest Camp.

Mopani Rest Camp is open, but guests must bring their own supplies as the restaurant is closed. The Tshokwane and Nkhuhlu picnic sites are also open, although with limited menus.

The only bush camp currently open in the north is Bateleur Bush Camp.

Access in the southern areas of the park has improved, with the Sabie and Sand River bridges now accessible.

“Visitors may travel from Skukuza to Satara and Lower Sabie via H1-2, joining H12 and H4-1, and may also use Skukuza to Lower Sabie via Tshokwane Picnic Site and H10.

“Movement restrictions apply in several areas, and visitors are urged to adhere strictly to all travel limitations,” said SANParks spokesperson JP Louw.

Closed gates and camps

The Letaba and Olifants rest camps remain closed, as are the Sirheni, Shimuwini, Tsendze and Boulders bush camps

The Shingwedzi bush camp is also closed; however, the shop and restaurant are open.

The Orpen Gate remains closed until further notice.

“SANParks advises visitors to follow official SANParks communication platforms for the latest updates as conditions continue to evolve.

“SANParks has thanked visitors and stakeholders for their patience, understanding and cooperation during the recovery period. Further updates will be issued as more information becomes available,” Louw concluded.

NOW READ: Good news if you heading to the Kruger Park soon