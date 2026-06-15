Outages across Joburg this week as City Power does more maintenance

The scheduled interruptions are driven by the need to address faulty equipment before it causes larger failures.

Residents and businesses in affected areas should brace for power interruptions this week as City Power carries out essential maintenance to strengthen network reliability.

City Power issued an alert on Monday notifying affected customers of scheduled maintenance work taking place between 15 and 21 June 2026.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the work is part of the utility’s commitment to keeping the grid stable.

“The planned interruption forms part of the utility’s ongoing programme to strengthen, maintain and improve the reliability and stability of the electricity network,” he said.

Ageing infrastructure and faulty equipment

The scheduled interruptions are driven by the need to address faulty equipment before it causes larger failures.

“Planned maintenance is critical in ensuring that ageing infrastructure is serviced, faulty equipment is identified and replaced, and the risk of unplanned outages is reduced,” he said.

He added that winter places particular strain on the electricity network, making proactive maintenance even more urgent.

“These activities also help protect the network during periods of increased demand, particularly during the winter season when colder weather places additional pressure on electricity infrastructure,” Mangena said.

Randjespark substation maintenance scheduled for Thursday

The only other interruption confirmed for this week falls on Thursday, 18 June 2026, and affects the Midrand SDC area.

Maintenance will be carried out at the Randjespark Substation from 9am to 5pm, affecting Gazelle Road, Lechwe Road, Reedbuck Crescent, Roux Crescent, Bushbuck Close and Cooperate Park North.

Mangena urged all affected residents to take the necessary precautions ahead of the outage.

“Customers are advised to treat all electrical supply points as live at all times during the interruption period, as power supply may be restored earlier than anticipated,” he said.

He also encouraged residents to unplug appliances before and during the outage.

“Customers are also encouraged to unplug appliances during the outage to avoid possible damage when electricity supply is restored,” Mangena said.

How to stay informed and log queries with City Power

City Power has made several channels available for customers who need to report faults or follow updates during the maintenance period.

Mangena directed affected customers to reach out through the available platforms.

“Customers are encouraged to log queries or service requests via www.citypower.mobi, contact the call centre on 011 490 7484 or 0800 202 925, and follow their respective SDC WhatsApp channels for real-time updates,” he said.