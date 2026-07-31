From the inaugural Scatterlings Music Festival to astronomy shows: Here’s what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

The city will host a range of family-friendly events, dance competitions and immersive experiences.

Johannesburg will host a range of events this weekend, from live music and theatre to comedy, dance and astronomy shows.

Here’s what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Scatterlings Music Festival debuts

The inaugural Scatterlings Music Festival takes place on Saturday, 1 August, at Huddle Park.

Curated by Jesse Clegg and Msaki, the one-day event will feature performances by Zakes Bantwini, Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Tresor, Msaki, Jesse Clegg, J’Something, Muzi, Simmy, Beatenberg, Sminofu and Zolani Mahola, among others.

African adaptation of Cinderella

Movingfeet Dance and Wellness School will stage Cinderella at the Lesedi Theatre at Joburg Theatre from 1 August.

The production reimagines the classic fairy tale through African storytelling, music and dance. It features ballet, tap, contemporary, jazz, musical theatre and African dance styles.

Tickets cost R200 for adults and R150 for children younger than 12.

Explore the night sky at the Wits Digital Dome

The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome in Parktown will host a series of public shows from Friday, 31 July.

The 60-minute immersive presentations include astronomy shows and a live night-sky demonstration before each recorded programme.

Tickets range from R45 to R75.

Comedy competition in Emmarentia

The Funny Galore Comedy Club will host an open-mic comedy competition on Friday, 31 July.

The event gives emerging comedians an opportunity to test new material, with audience members voting for the winner.

Tickets cost R100.

AIDT Dancer of the Year Regionals

The AIDT Dancer of the Year Gauteng Regional competition takes place at Reddam House Bedfordview on Sunday, 2 August.

The event serves as a qualifying round for dancers hoping to secure a place in the national finals.

Tickets are priced at R100.