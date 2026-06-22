Outages this week: City Power raises concerns over rising criminal attacks delaying electricity restoration

City Power says it is concerned about a rise in criminal activity targeting its infrastructure and personnel in Roodepoort, following an incident that left security officers traumatised.

City Power has announced that planned electricity interruptions are scheduled to take place this week in an attempt to strengthen, maintain and improve the reliability and stability of the electricity network.

Planned interruptions have been scheduled from Monday to Friday.

However, concerns arose after City Power noted a disturbing increase in criminal activity targeting its infrastructure and personnel in the Roodepoort area, following a recent incident in which security officers involved were left traumatised.

Planned outages

The following areas will be without electricity this week:

On Monday, the Midrand Service Delivery Centre (SDC) will experience maintenance interruptions affecting the Waterfall Substation from 9am until 5pm. Affecting areas including:

Capitol Hill

Morkel Close

African Data Centre

Parts of Richards Drive

Parts of Le Roux Avenue

Parts of Old Pretoria Road.

Gauteng outages

On Thursday, outages are to be expected at the Randburg Substation from 8am until 4pm, which will also affect the Beyers Substation, Windsor Substation and the Fontainebleau Substation.

On Friday, the Roodepoort SDC will be interrupted as the Mechanical Workshop Switching Station will be off from 8am until 4pm. This will affect Ibis Street, Eider Road and Dabchick Street.

Meanwhile, Eskom has announced outages in these areas from Monday to next Wednesday as follows:

Attacks on electrical infrastructure

City Power has noted a disturbing increase in criminal activity targeting its infrastructure and personnel in the Roodepoort area.

This comes after an incident occurred around 6.10pm on Saturday when armed suspects gained access to the Robertville Substation after removing sections of barbed wire from the perimeter of the fence.

According to City Power, upon entering the facility, the suspects confronted security officers on duty and robbed them of their cellphones, security radio and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Electricity challenges

While City Power is relieved that no one was physically injured and no infrastructure was damaged during this incident, it said that the armed robbery is yet another indication that criminal elements are becoming increasingly bold in targeting critical electricity infrastructure.

“These attacks threaten not only our assets but also the reliability of electricity supply to thousands of customers,” said Isaac Mangena.