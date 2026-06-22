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Taxi association suspects arrested for alleged kidnapping and extortion in Katlehong

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

22 June 2026

09:59 am

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An Uber driver alleged that he had been held hostage at gunpoint by members of a taxi association who demanded money for his release.

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Two male suspects, aged 45 and 50 were arrested by members from the Ekhuruleni Metropolitan Department (EMPD) and Community Liason Overloads and First Responding Unit (CLU) for kidnapping and extortion in the Katlehong area.

On Saturday, officers from EMPD and CLU received a complaint regarding a kidnapping and extortion incident involving an Uber driver at the Old Natalspruit Taxi Rank, located in Katlehong.

‘Held hostage at gunpoint’

According to reports from Arrive Alive, officers responded to the complaint and met with the Uber driver at a petrol station, at the corner of Hospital Street and Kgotso Street.

The driver alleged that he had been held hostage, at gunpoint by members of a taxi association.

He further stated that they demanded money in exchange for his release and said that he only had R150 in his possession, which he handed over to the suspects.

Suspects arrested

According to the officers, the driver said that he would be able to identify the suspects and indicated that they had fled into the taxi rank.

The officers proceeded to the taxi rank with the complainant, where two out of the four suspects were positively identified.

Reports claim that the suspects attempted to flee in different directions when they saw officers approaching them.

After a chase, two suspects were successfully apprehended and detained at the Katlehong police station.

They are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court soon and face charges of kidnapping and extortion.

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Four officers arrested

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Durban Metropolitan Police Service (DMPS) has confirmed the arrest of four authorised officers who allegedly extorted a businessman in the KwaSanti area.

It is alleged that the incident occurred on Monday, 15 June 2026, when officers were arrested and charged with extortion following an investigation into the allegations.

According to reports from Arrive Alive, a criminal case is being investigated by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Bail

The accused appeared before the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where they were granted bail.

Following the allegations and arrest, the DMPS has suspended the four officers due to the unsolved outcome of the criminal investigation and internal disciplinary processes.

‘Zero-tolerance’

Colonel Boysie Zungu from the DMPS has emphasised that the Durban Metro Police maintains a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, extortion, and any form of criminal conduct by its members.

The public is encouraged to report any incidents of corruption or misconduct involving law enforcement officials through the appropriate reporting channels.

Read more on these topics

arrest Arrive Alive Crime Crime and Courts extortion hostage Katlehong kidnapping suspect suspects Uber

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