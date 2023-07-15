Nasi iSpani receives over 1.2 million applications for 8 000 jobs

By Lunga Mzangwe

Gauteng faces a mammoth task of filling 8 000 vacancies, having received more than 1.2 million applications for the Nasi iSpani, or here’s a job, initiative which was introduced last month.

Now, it is looking at intensifying its screening processes which may see those outside the province possibly excluded.

Nasi iSpani: ‘We will reduce the number’

“Everyone felt they can apply, so when we reduce people that are not from Gauteng we will reduce the number,” Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said yesterday.

This comes against a backdrop of a 34.3% official unemployment rate in the province. The posts range from drivers, cleaners, office admin, groundsmen and health practitioners to managerial and advisory posts.

The campaign has not gone without criticism, particularly from ActionSA, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

“If our political opponents were celebrating and praising us for doing our best, I would be worried. But once you see them complaining and accusing us, it means we are doing something right,” said Lesufi.

The red berets accused Lesufi of using government resources to campaign for the 2024 general election. Meanwhile, ActionSA alleged the ANC sought to use the campaign to hire its cadres. This after having allegedly received dozens of complaints from rejected applicants.

On Wednesday, the party announced legal measures it would undertake to prevent Lesufi from utilising the government’s campaign to hire ANC volunteers.

“The first step in the legal process is an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) which, according to legislation, the Gauteng government must respond to within 30 days – failing which ActionSA will lodge a PAIA appeal,” said the party’s Gauteng’s chair, Funzi Ngobeni.

‘Coloured communities’

The PA accused the provincial government of discriminating against coloured and Indian communities.

Lesufi poured cold water over the allegations, while MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Mzi Khumalo, said: “The young people in the coloured communities must take a stand. Under apartheid they were not white enough and in this government they are not black enough.”

Despite admitting that the number of applications was giving the department a headache, the MEC said the numbers would help to establish a credible database of unemployed people.

While many of the applicants would not make the cut, the province was looking at retraining them, Khumalo said.