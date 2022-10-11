Parent shot dead trying to stop hijacking of scholar transport outside Soweto school

Citizen Reporter

A parent in Soweto was shot to death outside a school in Protea Glen after he tried to stop an attempted hijacking outside Faranani Primary School on Tuesday.

According to the Gauteng department of education, the unfortunate incident transpired at approximately 2pm.

“It is alleged that one of the suspects shot a male parent from the school, who was trying to intervene and prevent the hijacking. Unfortunately, the parent passed away from fatal gunshot wounds. The incident is alleged to have happened in front of the school’s main gate, in full view of learners and staff members,” reads a statement from the department.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said he was devastated by the incident which ultimately led to the death of the parent.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of the brave parent who lost his life in an attempt to prevent this criminal act. As the Department, we have committed to dispatching our Psychosocial Team to the school to provide necessary counselling and support to all those who witnessed the incident unfold, and others who may be traumatized by it,” said Chiloane.

Chiloane said he would also be visiting the school on Wednesday morning

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

