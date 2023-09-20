WATCH: Parts of Tshwane left in the dark after lightning hits substation

The City of Tshwane experienced unprecedented storms in the northern parts in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Pyramid Substation that was gutted by fire after being struck by lightning. Picture: Screengrab

Parts of the City of Tshwane have been left without power after a substation was struck by lightning and gutted by fire.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the capital city experienced “unprecedented storms” in the northern parts in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“This storm has caused massive destruction to households in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas and, as a result of lightning, the temporary Pyramid Substation, which was built next to the Rooiwal Power Station, caught fire, burning the transformer, including the container.

Several areas in the City of Tshwane have been left without power after a substation was struck by lightning. MMC for Utilities Themba Fosi said the substation has sustained extensive damage.

“The fire then spread into the High-Tension yard. Emergency Services was quick to respond and managed to extinguish the fire. Power has been restored at the Rooiwal Power Station, but the rest of the customers, including Rooiwal Waste Treatment Plant and the farming communities supplied from the substation are still out.

Investigation

Bokaba said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire was caused by lightning.

“Technicians are currently investigating and assessing the full scale of the damage. An update will be provided during the course of the day.”

Tshwane MMC for Utilities Themba Fosi said the substation has sustained extensive damage.

“The extent of the damage has caused quite a formidable amount of residents to be currently out of electricity. The team was on site, assessments has been made and the Rooiwal Power Station is currently powered up, it is not damaged.”

Tshwane storm

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Emergency Services said there were no injuries after a storm wreaked havoc in the capital city.

This comes after Pretoria residents reported damages to homes, cars and destruction caused by storms on Tuesday evening.

Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said: “There were no injuries or any deaths were reported to the Tshwane Emergency Services call centre. We take note of multiple incident that were noted on social media due to the storm that wreaked havoc in various parts of Tshwane uprooting trees in area like Valhalla and Centurion.

