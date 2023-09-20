WATCH: Fire guts parts of Pretoria restaurant

Tshwane Emergency Services also said there were several other fires reported across the City of Tshwane on Tuesday following the storm

The fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Screengrab of video

A fire has destroyed part of Summit Grill and Skybar Restaurant in Garsfontein, east of Pretoria.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the second floor of the restaurant, where the music is played, on fire and immediately started with the firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control,” Mabaso said.

Part of the restaurant’s ground floor, the kitchen, and rooftop did not suffer any damage.

“A fire safety officer has been assigned to the incident and we also believe the South African Police Services will also carry out an investigation on their side.”

Other fires

Mabaso said there were several other fires reported across the City of Tshwane.

“In Soshanguve block X a shack fire was reported at around 9:30 pm last night, emergency services were dispatched and no injuries were reported. The fire was subsequently extinguished.”

He said the Dorandia dumping site in Pretoria North was also reported to be on fire.

“Firefighters were dispatched and remained at the incident until the early hours of this morning. The fire was put out at around 04:00 a.m. this morning,” Mabaso said.

Substation fire

Meanwhile, parts of the City of Tshwane have been left without power after a substation was struck by lightning and gutted by fire.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the capital city experienced “unprecedented storms” in the northern parts in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“This storm has caused massive destruction to households in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas and, as a result of lightning, the temporary Pyramid Substation, which was built next to the Rooiwal Power Station, caught fire, burning the transformer, including the container.”

Bokaba said a preliminary investigation revealed the fire was caused by lightning.

“Technicians are currently investigating and assessing the full scale of the damage. An update will be provided during the course of the day,” Bokaba said.

