Two injured after fire guts informal settlement in Kya Sands, Joburg

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said the blaze has been extinguished. Picture: iStock

Two people have been injured after a fire gutted multiple shacks at Pipeline informal settlement in Kya Sands, north of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the blaze has been extinguished.

“Two patients were treated for smoke inhalation and were later transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care.

“At this stage, the cause of the fire incident is still the subject of investigations. However, we are still encouraging our residents, especially the residents in our informal settlements to continue to look after all their heating devices to prevent fire incidents like this one,” said Mulaudzi.

ALSO READ: No reported injuries after storm wreaks havoc in Pretoria

Joburg fire

Earlier this month, a fire at the Usindiso Building in Johannesburg left 77 people dead and many injured and homeless.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said a commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire was established to avoid political interference in the investigation of the disaster.

The inquiry will be chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe.

Joburg storm

Mulaudzi also shared an update on the storm the wreaked havoc in Johannesburg.

“Regarding the storm reported in most parts of the city of Johannesburg overnight, we don’t have any major reports of injuries, damages or fatalities that have been reported through our emergency call centre.

“However, we still have our monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city who are on high alert so that we can be able to respond to any emergencies that might occur throughout the city of Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi added.

Tshwane storm

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Emergency Services said there were no injuries reported after a storm wreaked havoc in the capital city.

This comes after residents reported damages to homes, cars and destruction caused by storms on Tuesday evening.

There were also reports that electricity supply around the city was also knocked out by the strong wind and rain.

ALSO READ: ‘We need an independent probe into Marshalltown fire’ – Lesufi