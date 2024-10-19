WATCH: Mourners gather for pastor Ray McCauley funeral

McCauley died at his home last week, drawing heartfelt tributes from around the world.

Mourners are gathering at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg on Saturday to pay their last respects to founder and church leader Pastor Ray McCauley.

He was remembered for his religious and humanitarian work, as well as his preaching of racial integration during the height of Apartheid.

Special Provincial Official Funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared McCauley’s funeral as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.

Special provincial funerals are divided into two categories and can be provided to an outstanding or distinguished person on request to the president by the premier of the province.

The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy manual of 2016 states at Category 1 ceremonies the national flag shall fly at half-mast at every flag station in the province — including the burial site or cremation facility — a day before the burial or cremation until the evening of the day of the burial or cremation.

For Category 2, the national flag flies at half-mast at every flag station in the province, including the burial site or cremation facility, on the day of the burial or cremation until that evening.

Where and when to watch it

McCauley’s funeral is set to begin at 8am. It will be streamed on YouTube and broadcast on TBN, DStv channel 343, at 11am.

Heaven’s gain

At a memorial service held earlier this week, McCauley was remembered for his commitment to reconciliation and against racism.

“The very white people that he tried to liberate from racism called him a betrayer, but he stayed true to the cause, and I want to celebrate that tonight.

“It’s heaven’s gain, but it’s our loss,” Christian Revival Church founder, Pastor At Boshoff said.

Among those who sent video tributes were popular international religious figures American evangelical pastor Jentezen Franklin, American televangelist Dr Creflo Dollar, Singaporean evangelist Joseph Prince, and American pastor and motivational speaker TD Jakes.

His legacy lives on in the faith of believers

Ramaphosa had earlier conveyed “his deep condolences” to McCauley’s wife Zelda, his family and the Rhema Bible Church community.

“Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community. May his soul rest in peace.”