Rhema Bible Church founder Ray McCauley remembered as a ‘warrior of God’ (VIDEO)

Friends and leaders reflect on Pastor McCauley’s impact, his loyalty to South Africa, and his commitment to social justice during his memorial.

Pastor Ray McCauley speaks at the funeral service of Simba Mhere on February 7, 2015 at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Rhema Bible Church founder and church leader Pastor Ray McCauley will be remembered for his fight against racism, reconciliation and his loyalty to South Africa.

Politicians, celebrities, religious leaders, and congregants gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Bromhof, Randburg, to pay their respects and honour the pioneering religious leader, social reformer, and founder of the Rhema Bible Church at a memorial service on Thursday evening.

Even at the height of Apartheid, McCauley founded the megachurch in the late 1970s and preached racial integration.

McCauley died at home last week

The pioneer, who was 75 years old, died last week at home. At the time of his death, McCauley had stepped down from his duty.

Christian Revival Church founder and senior pastor At Boshoff reflected on “the man who never changed” and his commitment to fighting for reconciliation and against racism during the struggle.

“The very white people that he tried to liberate from racism called him a betrayer, but he stayed true to the cause, and I want to celebrate that tonight,” Boshoff said.

He added that he has been friends with the McCauley family for 35 years, and he loved McCauley as a friend and mentor.

“It’s heaven’s gain, but it’s our loss,” Boshoff said.

‘Heaven’s gain, our loss’

RUCC Real Life Ministries senior pastor Don Phillips said McCauley was not just a pastor but a leader and mentor. “I saw in him what it is to lead in good times and in bad times,” he said.

Jared Nieman from megachurch Abundant Church in El Paso, Texas, spoke about his father Charles Nieman’s 30-year friendship and how they would describe each other as best friends.

“No man on this planet other than my dad affected me on a deeper, more profound level than Pastor Ray McCauley,” Nieman said.

He also reminisced about visiting South Africa with his father and sometimes alone to visit the McCauleys, and he said he did not know why McCauley favoured him, but he wouldn’t be the man he is today without his impact.

“I may never know the reason, but what I do know is that I am eternally grateful for the man who is Pastor Ray McCauley,” Nieman said.

World religious leaders pay tribute to McCauley

Video messages from prominent international religious figures were played, including messages from US Southeastern University chancellor Tommy Barnett, American evangelical pastor Jentezen Franklin, American televangelist Dr Creflo Dollar, Singaporean evangelist Joseph Prince, and American pastor and motivational speaker TD Jakes.

McCauley’s son Joshua spoke about how his father was involved in sports, politics, business, and other areas but never made it about himself and becoming famous.

He added that his father was always loyal to South Africa even when he was frail.

ANC stalwart and former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale described McCauley as a “warrior of God” and spoke about how the pastor prayed for political prisoners during Apartheid and after they were released.

“We have lost a giant, a warrior, a lover, a respecter of humanity, a man of peace,” Sexwale said.

‘Warrior of God’

The ANC stalwart said the pioneer taught about loving thy neighbour, taking sides with the poor, service, fearing God, honouring the people of God, praying for those in authority, and not letting money define a person.

President Cyril Ramaphosa designated McCauley’s Saturday funeral as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2. This follows Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s request that the president honour his life.

Watch Pastor Ray McCauley’s honour service here: