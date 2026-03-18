Trump’s policy of world domination meets its ‘Moses’

US and Israel's Iran conflict exposes limits of dominance while revealing fractures within global alliances and growing strain on Brics unity.

How will India’s relationship with Israel impact the unity of the Brics’ countries? If the war in Iran has exposed limits to the military dominance of the US-Israel alliance, it has also revealed something else.

This is the strain that major geopolitical crises place on the institutions representing a new multipolar order.

Donald Trump’s gung-ho policy of world domination met its “Moses” when the US president and Israel attacked Iran.

The Islamic Republic did not roll over like Venezuela and succumb to US might, but retaliated ferociously, even as its supreme leader was killed.

Whichever way the war ends, Iran will be a lesson America and Israel will not forget easily. But the ramifications of the conflict extend beyond the battlefield.

It has exposed divisions within major international groupings, from the United Nations to Nato and even Brics, where member states increasingly find their national interests pulling them in different directions.

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Brics, in particular, has come under scrutiny because of India’s position on the conflict and its broader relationship with Israel, which is contradictory to the stance of other members of the bloc, including SA.

There’s concern New Delhi risks undermining the cohesion of the grouping due to its policy on Israel.

This analysis, however, misses a central feature of Indian foreign policy. It has never subscribed to rigid geopolitical camps.

Its diplomacy has long been defined by strategic autonomy, the ability to maintain relationships across competing blocs while safeguarding national interests.

This approach is especially evident in the Middle East, where India maintains strong partnerships with Israel in defence technology, agriculture and innovation, while sustaining deep economic and energy ties with the Arab world and Iran.

This balancing act is not an inconsistency, but a deliberate strategy. For India, its growing partnership with Israel reflects practical considerations.

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Over the past two decades, Israel has emerged as one of India’s most important defence and technology partners. On Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Israel, Tel Aviv laid out the red carpet.

Cooperation ranges from advanced military systems to water management and agricultural, sectors that align closely with India’s development priorities.

At the same time, New Delhi has consistently supported dialogue and restraint in regional conflicts, aware that instability in West Asia directly affects India’s energy security, trade routes and the millions of Indian nationals living and working in the region.

Far from undermining Brics unity, India’s stance underscores the evolving nature of multipolar diplomacy, as evidenced by India’s friendly relations with Iran, Israel’s arch-enemy.

As global power becomes more diffuse, shifting away from US and Western dominance, countries are increasingly seeking flexible partnerships rather than ideological alignments.

India’s ability to engage with multiple and often competing actors may prove to be one of its greatest diplomatic strengths and act as a bridge between Brics and the US, which, under Trump regards the bloc as anti-American and a threat to Washington.

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