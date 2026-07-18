People no longer believe government will deliver, says Ramaphosa at Hammanskraal borehole launch

This comes after years of residents not having access to clean water after the cholera outbreak in 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans have become sceptical of government promises.

He was speaking at the launch of the borehole project in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Saturday. The project aims at improving water supply across communities, including Hammanskraal.

Residents of Hammanskraal have for years complained about the quality of water in the area, an issue that got worse after the outbreak of cholera in 2023, which claimed many lives. In addition to complaints about not having clean water, residents also have no water for days.

‘People of Hammanskraal have endured hardship’

During the launch on Mandela Day, Ramaphosa acknowledged that residents have endured many years of hardship due to a lack of access to clean water.

“For far too many years, the people of Hammanskraal have endured immense hardship,” he said.

“Many households have lived with uncertainty, not knowing when water would flow from their taps. Families have had to depend on water tankers and carry buckets… over long distances.

“And today we are able to deliver water, where people will find water much more accessible… We know that this has caused a lot of frustration and disappointment and hardship amongst our people.”

Loss of trust in government

He noted that residents had lost trust in government after it took years to deliver a reliable plan to provide clean water.

“And we understand how many people also became sceptical, not believing that the government will be able to fulfil what we have said it will,” said Ramaphosa.

“And you have every right to not believe in what government said, but today this represents progress. Today is significant. Today, we are not merely announcing another plan. Today we are launching a project, in fact, three projects that will bring real lasting change to the community.”

Borehole project

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Klipdrift 50-megalitre-per-day Package Water Treatment Plant is part of the Hammanskraal emergency water supply intervention, implemented by Magalies Water under the department’s direction.

The department said the fully operational facility will supply an additional 50 megalitres of treated potable water per day to the City of Tshwane’s distribution network, benefiting an estimated 47 550 households, or about 180 679 residents in Hammanskraal and surrounding communities.

The schemes include borehole-based water systems at Kekana Community Hall, Botlhokwa bja Bana, Suurman Ridge Unit 5, Mashemong Section 5 and Lepheng Village.

Each intervention includes boreholes, elevated storage tanks, communal water collection points and water treatment systems.

Hundreds of households to get water

The borehole projects are expected to improve access to safe drinking water for more than 1 400 households and pupils in the Hammanskraal area.

“This project will deliver a lot of water to our people, and this is not just a statistic,” said Ramaphosa.

“It represents peace of mind to our community members, and it also represents a healthier lifestyle to our communities. It also means for the schools where children go to learn will be able to get water.”