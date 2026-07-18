WATCH: Nearly R32k donated to BMW security guard after ‘bullying’ incident

The 27-year-old security guard said he will use the money to expand his bakery business.

Motorists have rallied behind 27-year-old BMW Kempton Park security guard Teboho Kabayi, donating R31 900 after a viral video showed a man claiming to be a millionaire speaking disrespectfully to him while he was enforcing the dealership’s access-control procedures.

The motorists are part of Glen on Cars, an automotive movement based in Johannesburg. In a video posted on social media, one of the motorists said it was disheartening to see Kabayi spoken to in that manner.

“We are not millionaires, but we try. So we came here to support our friend at BMW, make him feel comfortable, and we gave him some lunch money,” he said in the video.

I hate it when people have money but don't respect other people's jobs. Having money doesn't give anyone the right to look down on others. Every honest job deserves respect. pic.twitter.com/52wwOcIZee — MZulu wa Limpopo (@KabeloMohlah02) July 16, 2026

BMW security guard gets ‘lunch’ money

Towards the end of the video, it shows a man transferring R31 900 to Kabayi’s bank account.

This follows a video that trended earlier in the week, in which Kabayi asked a man which department he was going to in BMW Kempton Park, then asked for his driver’s licence to scan it.

But the question and the request for a driver’s licence led the man to berate Kabayi. However, the security guard remained calm throughout the video, stating he was just doing his job.

BMW says matter is resolved

The man asked Kabayi why he needed to know which department he was going to, and whether he had ever seen a multi-millionaire who stole. He went on to say he could hire Kabayi to wash cars.

In a media statement released by BMW on Friday, the dealership’s management said it is aware of the incident and it has been resolved.

“BMW Kempton Park is aware of the video currently circulating on social media that relates to an interaction involving a member of the security team at our dealership,” read the statement.

“Following constructive engagement with the customer concerned, we confirm that the matter has been discussed directly and resolved amicably.”

No wrongdoing

The dealership further said it had reviewed the circumstances surrounding the incident and found that Kabayi was carrying out his duties in accordance with the safety and access-control procedures at the business.

“At all times, his actions were aimed at maintaining a safe and secure environment for our customers, colleagues, visitors and business partners, and we commend his professional and respectful conduct.

“The safety and security of everyone entering our premises remain a top priority. To support this commitment, we work closely with trusted security partners.”

Security guard breaks silence

Sowetan reported Kabayi said he was surprised by the man’s conduct as he thought he was just frustrated.

“I just thought he was frustrated or that he had brought the car in for a service and something was not fixed properly.

“I didn’t even get angry, but I could see that he was angry. He asked why I wanted his licence, as it contained personal information. I explained to him that it was for security reasons and procedure. He then told me that I was cheap, and that he was a millionaire.”

Kabayi said he will use the donated money to expand his bakery business. He sells bread and cakes that he bakes on his off days.