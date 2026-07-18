Feroz Khan’s family criticises police after his release from hospital

Khan's family said his recovery will determine when he can appear before the Madlanga commission

Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan was discharged from hospital on Friday and taken to a secure location.

Khan had spent three weeks at Milpark Hospital after he was shot outside his home in Houghton on 28 June – three days before he was set to testify at the Madlanga commission.

The shooting left the Crime Intelligence officer with abdominal injuries, internal bleeding, spinal damage and kidney complications.

Despite the severity of the injuries, the timing of the shooting raised suspicion that the alleged hit was staged.

Feroz Khan in undisclosed location

In a statement, his family said Khan would need more time to recover from the shooting.

“He now requires a period of recovery, rehabilitation and rest, and his family has implemented comprehensive and strict security measures to ensure his continued safety throughout his recovery,” it said.

Madlanga commission

The family said Khan’s recovery from his injuries will determine when he can appear before the Madlanga commission.

“The recovery period will also be used to determine Major General Khan’s ability to assist the Madlanga Commission prior to its published extended deadlines whether in person or by way of affidavit, and may further allow for instructions to commence proceedings against a number of individuals and purported media houses who, through social media, have levelled unfair, unjustified and defamatory allegations against Khan and his legal team.”

Family raises concerns

Khan’s family also aired its concerns around the South African Police Service’s (Saps) investigation into Khan’s shooting.

“To date, no Saps member has approached Major General Khan or his legal representatives for any statement, and no investigative progress or feedback has been communicated,” it said.

The family said it has attempted to contact the head of detectives in Gauteng and the investigating officer.

“Neither has reverted on the issues formally raised with their respective offices.”

It added that the lack of assistance from the police has meant they have had to implement their own security measures.

“The motive of the shooting remains a mystery and the family are now forced to implement their own security protocols given the lack of participation and candour from either Saps or the state.”

There were also complaints that Khan’s car and his attorney’s laptop are being help by the police.

“Major General Khan’s motor vehicle and his attorney’s spare laptop, which Khan was using at the time of the incident, remain inexplicably in Saps’ possession, with no lawful justification provided for their continued retention.”

PKTT

The family also stated its unhappiness that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) is involved in the investigation. There is bad blood between the two police divisions, with both divisions investigating senior members of the other.

“As there remains ongoing litigation and investigations aimed at, inter alia, the Head of the PKTT and other PKTT members, the lack of progression and urgency into the investigation of the shooting is a matter of concern,” the family said.