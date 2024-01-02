PICS: Rescue operations of fully occupied hotel in Western Cape engulfed by flames

The fire ravaged through the whole building. Image: Facebook/ West Coast Medical Rescue

Saldana Bay residents were shocked to learn that the popular Shelly Point Hotel at St Helena Bay in the Western Cape has been engulfed by flames, leaving the holiday destination completely gutted.

According to reports, the fire had started just before 7am on Tuesday morning. The fire was said to have started in one of the hotel’s kitchens.

Around 30 firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze that burned for hours on end.

Firefighters tackled the blaze. Image: Facebook/Mayor Andre Truter.

Curbing the blaze

The fire ravaged through the structure of the hotel, leaving firefighters struggling to try and curb the blaze.

The guttered luxury hotel. Image: Facebook/ West Coast Medical Rescue.

Two helicopters were deployed to fight the fire, with airborne water drops.

The helicopter with the waterdrops. Image: Facebook/Mayor Andre Truter.

The hotel had been fully occupied at the time but management did confirm to the media that all guests that were staying there were successfully evacuated and that no one was injured during the evacuation.

Image: Facebook/ West Coast Medical Rescue

A Facebook post from the mayor of Saldana Bay, Andre Truter, provided an update:

“After more than 8 hours of brave Firefighters fighting a vicious fire at the hotel it has been brought under control and contained to the hotel premises.

“It is only through the combined efforts of Saldanha Bay Municipality Fire Services supported by Swartland Municipality, West Coast District Municipality and Berg Rivier Municipality Firefighters that this fire was brought under control.

“Also with the support of Western Cape Government Disaster Management Centre with two Firefighting Helicopters from Working on Fire. These Teams coordinated their efforts from the ground and the air to bring the fire under control.

“The operation was run by our Fire Chief Basil January and my thanks go out to him and all the brave Firefighters who saved the fire from spreading into the golf estate and surrounding areas.

“They have and are still doing an amazing job. The surrounding communities were amazing by rallying around the Firefighters by supplying water and sandwiches to the exhausted crews.”