‘They snap quickly’ – Push to ban pit bull terriers gets mixed reactions

Marizka Coetzer

People are strongly divided whether pit bull terriers are dangerous attack dogs or loving house pets after a petition to get the breed banned gained 30 000 signatures in support.

Underdogs SA founder Estelle Smith said pit bulls were always the dogs blamed for everything.

“At our rehabilitation centre, we found a majority of people were abusing and neglecting these dogs. I have never seen such cruelty on any other breed. People think it’s a hardcore dog but people abuse the breed to get them aggressive,” she said.

Smith said don’t ban the breed, ban the illegal breeders and irresponsible owners.

Smit added most of the dogs were crossbreeds.

ALSO READ: Pit bull petition to protect humans and animals endorsed by NSPCA

“If there is a legal breeder, show us the DNA. About 99% of the pit bulls out there aren’t pure breeds and most were crossbred for money and fighting,” she said.

Smith said a pit bull wasn’t a fashion accessory.

“They are a special breed but are not for everybody,” she said.

Sizwe Kupelo Foundation founder Sizwe Kupelo said it had more than 35 000 signatures in support of the petition calling for the ban of pit bulls as domestic pets.

Kupelo said the foundation planned to submit the petition to the minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries and the National Assembly.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said it stood in solidarity with the foundation for the protection of people against dog attacks.

“The petition calls for all pit bulls to be castrated and sterilised to prevent the current rate of uncontrolled breeding. The petition also calls for stronger regulations for keeping pit bulls that require owners to have permits to keep such animals.”

‘They snap quickly’

Rianda Fourie said she has never liked a pit bull terrier.

“I have had many bad experiences with pit bulls in my life. It’s one of those dogs that no matter how well you raise or train them, will always have a temper problem,” she said.

Fourie said she grew up with Rottweilers which many people also consider dangerous.

“It doesn’t matter who or what you are, pit bulls snap quickly. They don’t care who you are. They will bite and kill their owners,” she said.

“We had a Staffie pit bull-cross and had to get rid of him because he fought with our other dog. They got along well and the next moment the pit bull-cross attacked the Rottweiler.”

Lizahn Benadé said it doesn’t matter how you raise a pit bull, it had no impact on their instincts.

“That’s why when you read about a fatal dog attack, it involves a pit bull 95% of the time,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘I thought I was going to die’: Runner attacked by pit bulls describes horrifying ordeal

Benadé said her friend had to be admitted to the hospital after her pit bull of 11 years bit her.

“My friend and her husband stayed on a farm outside Sabie where they had five pit bulls. They spent thousands of rands on the fence to keep the dogs apart,” she said.

Benadé said a pit bull ran her off her feet to attack the other dog.

“The other dog’s leg was bitten and torn out of the joint. The dog was put down because the damage was so severe,” she said.