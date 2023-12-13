Please don’t give ‘Christmas’ to Pikitup refuse collectors

Johannesburg’s waste removal company Pikitup has warned residents of Joburg not to give out Christmas gifts to waste removal staff especially during the festive season.

Pikitup had received complaints of some staff members asking rate payers and ordinary residents for “Christmas”, which would be money or gifts for the Christmas holidays.

This would normally happen every year but Pikitup has re-emphasised their position on the matter.

“Pikitup employees are forbidden from soliciting Christmas gifts from members of the public, as this goes against company policy for staff to take part in this tradition”, the utility said in a statement.

No obligation to donate to Pikitup employees

According to Pikitup residents are under no obligation whatsoever to offer any gifts to refuse collection staff, as the company does pay a bonus to its staff at the end of the year.

Dangers of criminal activity

“All residents are urged to report imposters and staff who approach or harass them for gifts or donations,” said the refuse collector.

The refuse collector said the trend in asking for donations from residents over the festive season posed a danger, with criminals also posing as municipal employees and asking for money and gifts.

“If legitimate Pikitup employees demand Christmas gifts from residents, the affected

resident should take a picture of the implicated employee, note the registration number

of the vehicle used and report the incident … on 010055990.”

The utility urged the public to report any irregular activities to the South African Police Services or contact the City of Johannesburg’s 24-hour 24/7 toll-free hotline on 0800 00 25 87, which is manned in all 11 official languages or via e-mail: anticorruption@tip-offs.com or send an SMS to 32840 line which is charged at a minimal fee of R1.50c.

“Should residents have any further queries, [they should] contact Joburg Connect on 011-375-5555 or 0860 562874 (0860 JOBURG), alternatively visit www.pikitup.co.za.”