PICS: Here’s how some of Mzansi’s biggest celebs spent their Christmas Day

Mzansi’s A-listers gave followers a glimpse into their glamorous festive celebrations.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth and Simz Ngema and her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani on Christmas Day. Pictures: Instagram/@anliastar and @simzngema

Christmas Day is one of the most celebrated days on the calendar as it marks the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Many celebrities took to their social media platforms to give fans a sneak peek of how they celebrated this special day.

Eben Etzebeth

Springboks star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, who recently moved into their new ocean-view home, said they are baking more than gingerbread cookies this festive season…

Taking to Instagram, Anlia posted a picture showing off her cute baby bump as she baked cookies in the kitchen with her husband.

“Merry Christmas from the “Elizabedi’s!” Baking more than just cookies this year…” she wrote.

Carol Ofori

The author and radio personality said she is excited to be spending Christmas with her husband, her kids, and her mom this year.

“We booked Christmas lunch at the venue we are staying at which gives me a break from the festive cooking! I always spend Christmas with the family, there is always a meal, and there are always gifts, specifically for the kids!

“It’s a pure KZN festive season for me this year and I am so excited to explore this beautiful province this December,” she added.

The Kolisi family’s first Christmas in France

Rugby star Siya Kolisi and his family relocated to France a few months ago and got to spent their Christmas in the snow for the first time.

On Christmas Eve, the Kolisi family went to one of the largest ski areas in Europe, Club Med Alpe d’Huez – French Alps.

“The holiday we never knew we needed. First time in the snow and safe to say we’re all obsessed,” Rachel Kolisi wrote on Instagram.

Simz Ngema

The singer spent Christmas Day with her baby, her boyfriend, Tino Chinyani, and her family. However, a day later, Simz announced that her uncle had passed away.

“I don’t have a long Caption for now. Maybe when I regain my strength. Rest well Malume. Thank you for spending your last day with us. It was the best Christmas ever!” Simz wrote on Instagram.

Lynn Forbes

Spending her first Christmas without her son, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, Lynn spent time with her granddaughters and shared beautiful snaps of their Christmas photoshoot.

“Joy to the world and a blessed Christmas to you, yours and the Megacy,” she wrote, captioning the pictures.

Lamiez Holworthy

It was a family affair at the Morule household. Lamiez posted numerous pictures, giving fans a glimpse into her fabulous day.

Black Coffee

The internationally renowned DJ spent the Christmas Day with his son, Esona.

