PODCAST: ‘We are not DA-lite’ – ActionSA on its policies and party funding

29 Feb 2024

PODCAST: Action SA denies receiving funds from Oppenheimers

ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont. Picture: Carlos Muchave

ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont claimed that his party is one of the few in South Africa that is transparent about who its donors are.

Beaumont said ActionSA is open about who is funding the party and says ActionSA has been using different means of fundraising.

He also raises concerns about illicit funds being used to fund political parties for the elections.

Beaumont says the party has strong policies that would take South Africa forward in terms of economic growth, job creation and improvement of public education and healthcare.

According to Beaumont, the party has a great list of candidates who are qualified on public service, the individuals would be among the list of people nominated to go to Parliament.

Watch: ActionSA’s Beaumont on policies and party funding

He also denies that the party is a light version of the DA, indicating that the DA does not have the same policies as ActionSA.

Beaumont also speaks about the inroads that the party has made in trying to remove the ANC-EFF government in municipalities.

