Police arrest ex-husband of missing woman from Gqeberha

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Bethelsdorp police arrested a 59-year-old man on 18 June after his ex-wife, 57-year-old Desiree Baartman, went missing.

Baartman was reported missing on Wednesday, 14 June, by her ex-husband and authorities have since intensified efforts to locate her.

According to police, the estranged couple continued to live together even after their divorce.

Police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, said the South African Police Service’s (Saps) forensic experts conducted an extensive investigation at the couple’s residence on Friday, 16 June, and Saturday, 17 June.

“Their meticulous search for evidence yielded results, leading to the detention of Baartman’s ex-husband for further interrogation.

“During the search, authorities also confiscated a firearm, heightening concerns about the nature of the case,” she confirmed.

Last seen

The authorities are urging anyone with information regarding her location or any details that may aid in tracing her to come forward.

“Desiree Baartman was last seen on Friday, 9 June, when she left her residence on Nagel Street, Extension 29, Bethelsdorp, at approximately 10am.

“Concerns grew when she failed to return home, prompting inquiries with her family and friends, who were unable to provide any leads,” said Naidu.

Naidu said police are relying on the support and cooperation of the community to assist in tracing Baartman.

“Callers can remain anonymous, and all information will be treated as confidential,” she said.

EC woman found murdered with body parts missing

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Naidu said that police are still on the manhunt for the murderer of a 41-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Eastern Cape on 12 June and later found brutally murdered.

“The woman was identified as Nomajama Khetsiwe. Some of her personal belongings were found a few metres away from her body. It was established that some of the body parts of the deceased were missing,” she said.