Daily news update: Online admission applications, Malema in talks with Magashule and shootout with cops

Daily news update: 16 June 2023.
Gauteng education processes more than 161,000 online admission applications on first day
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane on Thursday officially marked the start of the 2024 Online Admissions application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8, at Winterveldt Multipurpose Hall in Tshwane.
According to Chiloane, as of Thursday noon, 161,407 Grade 1 and 8 applications were successfully processed by the Online Admissions System.
Malema says he’s in talks with Magashule about joining EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema said the red berets are talking to Ace Magashule about the former ANC stalwart joining his party.
The ANC announced on Monday that Magashule, its former secretary-general, had been officially expelled from the party.
Five of Durban’s most wanted suspects killed in shootout with cops in KZN
Five of Durban’s most wanted suspects have been killed in a bloody shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.
The criminals were fatally wounded after they started shooting at officers on Abbot Francis Road in Mariannhill on Thursday afternoon.
Police recover copper plates worth millions in Ekurhuleni, two arrested
Police have arrested two suspects and recovered a trailer loaded with copper plates worth more than R6 million in Ekurhuleni.
The suspects were handcuffed in the early hours of Thursday morning, 15 June 2023.
‘Beauty with bullying tactics’ – Netizens want Levern Rose scrapped from Miss SA
Social media users have called for the Miss SA finalist Levern Rose to be kicked out of the competition following bullying allegations made against her on social media.
A few other alleged victims spoke out after a Twitter user @MsizaFj revealed that the beauty queen bullied her during their time at Lyttelton Manor High School.
Final whistle for Clive Barker: SA mourns soccer hero, ‘friend of the nation’
Clive Barker, celebrated former Bafana Bafana coach and the guiding force behind South Africa’s historic victory in the African Cup of Nations, is being laid to rest on Thursday.
Barker passed away after a battle against Lewy Body Dementia (LBD). He succumbed to the illness in a Durban hospital on Saturday at the age of 78.
