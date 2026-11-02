WATCH: Police chase ends in arrests near Kempton Park voting station

'Police spotted him, and he immediately made a U-turn and took off.'

Early voters saw some action on Monday afternoon following a police chase that ended with two people arrested near the Cresslawn Primary School voting station for Ward 17 in Kempton Park.

The incident unfolded as voters made their way to the polls for the local government elections. Police allegedly spotted a suspicious vehicle whose driver made a sudden U-turn and sped away.

South African unable to vote in Wednesday’s general poll received home visits or headed to their local voting station on Monday to cast their ballots. The special vote will also run on Tuesday.

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Watch police arrest the suspect

DA councillor Simon Lapping, who witnessed the incident and filmed part of the police operation, said officers pursued the vehicle through nearby streets before intercepting it.

“The police spotted him, and he immediately made a U-turn and took off,” Lapping said. “He raced around Cresswell and came screeching around the corner before police cornered him just two houses down from where we were standing.”

DA ward councillor and candidate Simon Lapping. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Lapping said that voters looking for some election action got more than what they bargained for. “It’s a stormy afternoon but admission to this sideshow was free,” he said.

Officers arrested the driver and his passenger before taking their vehicle to the police station for further investigation. Lapping commended the officers for their swift response.

“It was very quick, very good, and the police did their job. This is what we expect from excellent law enforcement. We need more visible policing and more patrol in the suburbs, more vehicles on the road,” he said.