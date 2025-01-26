Police ‘in their pockets’: Stilfontein ‘Tiger’ escape plan likely started underground

James “Tiger” Neo Tshoaeli's alleged fellow henchman says the fugitive is likely back home in Lesotho

Alleged Stilfontein illegal mining ringleader James “Tiger” Neo Tshoaeli’s escape from police custody was likely facilitated before he even reached the surface.

Police have been searching for Tiger since he resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein during a rescue mission earlier this month. While he was reportedly arrested and transported by officers, he was never booked into a station or admitted to a local hospital.

North West Acting Police Commissioner Patrick Asaneng suspects corruption among his ranks as the reason for the escape.

Police ‘in their pockets’ may have ensured escape

Tiger’s alleged fellow henchman told City Press arrangements for his release may have already started before he even reached the surface.

The miner alleged that the illegal mining bosses had certain officers “in their pockets,” and these were likely paid to ensure Tiger escaped when he emerged.

Tiger had reportedly stayed underground for at least a year, not coming to the surface once during that time, before his escape.

“He was wanted by the police back in Gauteng and owed dangerous people money. Also, the police were increasingly clamping down on illegal mining in Gauteng, making it impossible for illegal miners to operate. So he came to this [Stilfontein] side,” the illegal miner said.

Brutality

Tiger was immediately promoted to ringleader in the mines because of his brutal reputation.

Among his reported cruelties was strangling a minor who had stolen sugar until he soiled himself.

“It was as if he was possessed [by demons]. I had to pull a gun on him for him to let go [of the kid],” the henchman said.

Back home in Lesotho

While Asaneng said police were working with Lesotho authorities to search for the man in that country, the miner said the Lesotho national was likely back home.

Speaking at a briefing this week, Asaneng called for action across the border.

“In terms of international protocol, you cannot go to another country, commit and serious and violent crime, and then nothing happens to you”.

Asaneng said that the local community will also be questioned, with residents who assisted illegal miners for their benefit facing possible arrest.

”It cannot be justified that we accept people who are involved in crime because they are seen to be involved in the community,” Asaneng concluded.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo

