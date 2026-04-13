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JUST IN: ANC member Suliman Carrim reportedly rushed to hospital

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

13 April 2026

09:16 am

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In March 2026, Carrim's bid to testify in camera at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry failed.

ANC member Suliman Carrim rushed to hospital with suspected heart attack

Businessman Suliman Carrim at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 6 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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North West businessman and ANC member Suliman Carrim has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack while at a gym in Johannesburg.

Details are unclear, but it’s understood that he was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning, according to eNCA.

While initial reports point to a possible heart attack, his current condition remains unknown.

Carrim was expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission later this week, where he is scheduled to continue his testimony.

Testimony

This comes weeks after his testimony at the Madlanga commission.

In March 2026, Carrim’s bid to testify in camera at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry failed following claims of death threats against him.

Carrim filed an application to have his testimony held in camera. However, evidence leader Adila Hassim opposed the application, saying the commission could protect him.

*This is a developing story

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African National Congress (ANC) inquiry Madlanga commission South African Police Service (SAPS)

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