Police recover stolen Gauteng Health Department vehicle in Pretoria

A team from the Gauteng Health Department was robbed and highjacked.

Police have recovered a vehicle that had been stolen from employees of the Gauteng Health and Wellness Department while they were doing some rounds in the community.

Brazzen robbery took place in Mamelodi

The group was part of the department’s Ward Based Primary Healthcare Outreach Team (WBPHCOT). Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said a medical team from the Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre was busy conducting their normal household visits in Extension 14 in Mamelodi around 10:30 am when they were hijacked of their state vehicle and robbed of belongings, which included cell phones and cash.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health takes action after heated Edenvale Hospital doctors’ altercation

However, police were later able to track and recover the vehicle in Extension 11 in Mamelodi, Pretoria, that same day.

“The Saps managed to recover the white VW Polo sedan, which had already been fitted with fake number plates, at Extension 11 in Mamelodi, later in the day. The department has since opened a case of robbery and theft at Mamelodi East Police Station,” Modiba said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health employee and company owner are out on bail

Modiba said counselling had been arranged for the affected staff members.

“This attack happens at the time when the Department is strengthening its outreach programme to townships, informal settlements and hostels (TISH) communities which is meant to improve access to Health services to previously disadvantaged areas,” he said.

Modiba said “to push back on attacks on healthcare workers requires a collective effort where communities work closely with law enforcement agencies”.

“The attacks are taking place in the very communities where we are trying to expand services to,” he said.

Modiba condemned the attacks on Health Department staff and urged society to take a stand against such crimes that are detrimental to sustaining health services in these communities.