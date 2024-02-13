Prison break: Authorities searching for inmate after escape from Mamelodi hospital

Clatta Gumbo escaped from the grounds of Mamelodi Regional Hospital on Monday.

Correctional Services said they are working around the clock to locate and apprehend the inmate. Photo: iStock

The Department of Correctional Services and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a widespread search to locate the whereabouts of a prisoner who escaped from a hospital in Tshwane while receiving treatment.

Escape

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they are working around the clock to locate and apprehend Gumbo.

“Admitted as an offender on 28 August 2018, Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and assault at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Tshwane. He was escorted to the hospital for a consultation with a Dietician when he attacked the guarding official, disarmed him and escaped from the hospital premises.”

Nxumalo said an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape has been launched.

“Correctional Services is appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee to contact a nearest correctional facility or a police station. Crucially, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

“Public safety is our utmost priority and every effort is being made to effect a rearrest of Gumbo,” Nxumalo said.

Gauteng’s most wanted

Meanwhile, a man on Gauteng’s most-wanted list was fatally wounded on Sunday during a shootout with the police in Olievenhoutbosch, south of Pretoria.

He was wanted for the attempted murder of two police officers, cash-in-transit thefts, ATM bombs and killings.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said police kept a careful eye on the suspect after learning of his location.

“The team spotted the suspect, together with the other two males, driving in a white Toyota Quantum and a Hyundai i20 at Spin City in Olivenhoutbosch. As police intercepted these vehicles, the suspects started firing shots, and the police returned fire. The main suspect was fatally shot while two suspects were arrested,” Masondo said.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba

