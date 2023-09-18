Police to probe Musina horror bus accident

More than 20 miners perished in the accident on Sunday afternoon, when a bus collided with a truck.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the cause of a bus accident in which more than 20 people died in Musina, Limpopo.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon when a bus collided with a truck. According to Arezwothe Protection Services, most people died on the scene of the accident.

Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani said the police were investigating the incident and updates will be made once investigations are completed.

Radzilani is expected to visit the Bus accident scene on Monday. She will be joined by Musina local municipality mayor Godfrey Mawela.

The bus was believed to be transporting workers to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers. The mineworkers were Murray and Roberts employees.

In a video circulating on social media, the bus is seen on fire while several bodies can be seen laying alongside the road.

A horrible accident happened between 5pm and 6pm..

A bus to Venetia Mine collided with a truck head on between Niani and Musina



24 people confirmed to have passed away on scene. pic.twitter.com/4ncAA7rgDl — Arezwothe Protection Services -APS (@ArezwothePS) September 17, 2023

We've lost lives in Musina Limpopo. Bus ya Mine ya vhathu vha Murray and Roberts yo thulana na truck."allegedly "22 people are deceased, while 4 survived… Horrific accident on a Sunday 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/EjQZaZySfk September 17, 2023

Support for victims’ families

In a statement, Murray and Roberts said it would provide support to the families and colleagues of the deceased.

“The two vehicles caught alight and emergency services’ preliminary reports indicate that eighteen of the group’s employees, along with the driver of the other vehicle, sadly lost their lives, with four seriously injured and rushed to hospital,” said the company.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, injured, and in any way impacted by this tragic accident. Our focus is on providing the necessary support to our employees and their families during this very difficult time.

“The incident is under investigation and further details will be provided at a later stage.”