News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Unathi Nkanjeni

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

18 Sep 2023

10:44 am

Police to probe Musina horror bus accident

More than 20 miners perished in the accident on Sunday afternoon, when a bus collided with a truck.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the cause of a bus accident in which more than 20 people died in Musina, Limpopo

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon when a bus collided with a truck. According to Arezwothe Protection Services, most people died on the scene of the accident. 

Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani said the police were investigating the incident and updates will be made once investigations are completed. 

Radzilani is expected to visit the Bus accident scene on Monday. She will be joined by Musina local municipality mayor Godfrey Mawela.

The bus was believed to be transporting workers to Venetia Mine, a diamond mine owned by De Beers. The mineworkers were Murray and Roberts employees.  

In a video circulating on social media, the bus is seen on fire while several bodies can be seen laying alongside the road.

Support for victims’ families

In a statement, Murray and Roberts said it would provide support to the families and colleagues of the deceased.

“The two vehicles caught alight and emergency services’ preliminary reports indicate that eighteen of the group’s employees, along with the driver of the other vehicle, sadly lost their lives, with four seriously injured and rushed to hospital,” said the company. 

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, injured, and in any way impacted by this tragic accident. Our focus is on providing the necessary support to our employees and their families during this very difficult time.

“The incident is under investigation and further details will be provided at a later stage.”

Read more on these topics

bus crash death Limpopo

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe