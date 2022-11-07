Cele’s instruction to have police work throughout December holidays is ‘provocation’

Citizen Reporter

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) says it is disturbed by Police Minister Bheki Cele’s instructions that police officers are to report for duty during the December holidays.

Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said Cele, who was speaking during the launch of the National Safer Festive Season Operations 2022, in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, said from 15 December 2022 to 31 January 2023 police officers will not be granted leave or holiday.

Clear act of provocation

“Firstly, this is a clear act of provocation. Minister Cele has no role to play in the conditions of employment, let alone unilaterally changing them. Sapu would like to send a stern warning to Minister Cele that his populist approach to policing will cause unnecessary tension in the police and that will cause instability. We have noted with concern that Minister Cele is a populist who enjoys television cameras and will stop at nothing in order to grab media headlines,” he said.

Police officers will enjoy their rights like any other public servant

Thobakgale reiterated that police officers will, like any other public servant, enjoy labour rights, inclusive of taking leave during the December period.

He added that any change to the conditions of employment is negotiated at the appropriate platform which is the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC).

Leave already submitted

“As we speak, members during the beginning of the year have submitted approved leave plans which includes December, so we want to say to the Minister of Police that police officers who have leave planned for December will take their leave despite his utterances.”

“We also want to warn the National Police Commissioner, General Masemola, not to accede to political pressure from the Police Minister, and try to cancel leaves of our members by taking unlawful instructions like the one made by the Minister.”

He said the union was also taking serious exception to the continued deliberate undermining of the separation of powers and responsibilities between the Police Minister and the National Police Commissioner.

“We would once again like to call upon President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide the Police Minister with his job description. Minister Cele is a celebrity Minister who seems not to be aware of his own responsibilities in the Ministry.”

Sapu also called on the police management, especially station commissioners, not to be misled by Cele’s statement by denying them their constitutional rights to enjoy holidays like the public at large.

“We are also calling upon the men and women in blue not to panic because of this statement by Minister Cele, he was overwhelmed by television cameras. The normal festive season shift and holiday plan will apply.”

#SAPUCARES

Police will go on leave during December.

Be rest assured pic.twitter.com/WyjIFyNsEX— SAPU (@wearesapu) November 7, 2022

Compiled by: Siphumelele Khumalo