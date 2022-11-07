Cop denied bail for allegedly raping 15-year-old boy

Faizel Patel

A police official has been denied bail for allegedly raping a teenager.

Sergeant Elvis Hlungwani Mihloti who worked for the Rapid Railway Response Unit of the South African Police Services (Saps) appeared the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He is facing a charge of rape of a 15-year-old boy.

Rape

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the alleged rape happened on 7 October, while the teen was with his friends.

“Mihloti allegedly took and drove with the child to different taverns and later went to Vicks Tavern in Soshanguve. While at the tavern drinking, it is alleged that Mihloti asked the boy to accompany him to check if his car was still parked.”

“When they arrived at his car, the boy passed out and when he regained consciousness, in the wee hours of the morning, he found himself in Mihloti’s bed while busy raping him. He then instructed him to get dressed and promised to drop him off at home,” Mahanjana said.

Mahanjana said on their way to the victim’s home, Mihloti stopped on the M17 and pulled the boy out of the car and drove off.

Arrest

“The uncle took the boy to hospital after he overheard the boy telling his male neighbour who is said to be a close friend of the accused what had happened to him and later reported the matter to the police.”

“The police reported the matter to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on 14 October 2022. Mihloti was arrested by IPID same day in some hospital after he voluntarily booked himself at a wellness ward,” she said.

Bail

Mahanjana added that Mihloti asked the court to release him on R1000 bail due to his ill health.

“However, the prosecutor Nkhagweleni Phanuel Madavhi opposed his bail application. He told the court that accused is facing a serious offence, releasing him on bail would undermine the campaigns of GBV against women and children.”

“The magistrate agreed with the state and said the accused did not put unexceptional circumstances to warrant his release on bail before court,” Mahanjana said.

The matter was postponed to 7 December, for further investigations.

