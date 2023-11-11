Popcru elects new leaders at its tenth national congress

Ngwenya succeeds Cebekhulu-Makhaza who's been at the helm for nearly three decades.

Thulani Ngwenya has been elected president of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) following a five-day national congress.

The Cosatu-affiliated union, representing more than 150,000 police, correctional and traffic officials held its tenth annual congress in Durban.

Ngwenya who holds a labour law degree, has been part of Popcru leadership for over three decades having joined the union in 1991.

ALSO READ: Private correctional centres’ contracts with the state ‘cannot be justifiable’

Priority list

Welcoming his new role at the helm, Ngwenya said addressing the government’s austerity measures within the criminal justice cluster is on his priority list.

“As we navigate through the formidable challenges presented by austerity cuts on the criminal justice system and the working class who are already under extreme financial pressure, Popcru remains steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of our members and ensuring they are not unduly burdened,” he said.

Ngwenya’s immediate goals include finalising the shift system in correctional services, implementing translation systems within the SAPS and pushing for the nationalisation of the traffic police department.

“The nationalisation and standardisation of training, uniforms, conditions of service, and benefits for traffic officers are essential steps toward creating a more cohesive and effective force,” explained Ngwenya.

“Our union will be addressing the fragmented nature of the current system for traffic officers, for example as officers in different provinces operate under different departments.

“This cannot be allowed to continue,” he said.

ALSO READ: Popcru calls on govt to ‘sever ties with private companies who run prisons’

‘Self-less leader’

Ngwenya’s incumbent executive committee includes new first deputy president Mosadiwamaje Veronica Mokokong, and second deputy president Zamikhaya Skate.

Jeffrey Dladla is the new general secretary. Thulani Nsele, who has a cloud of corruption allegations, was re-elected as treasurer.

Outgoing president Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza steps down after nearly three decades – having held the position since 1996.

Praising his successor, Cebekhulu-Makhaza said Ngwenya is one of the trade union’s most experienced leaders with over 30 years of experience.

“Thulani Ngwenya has proven himself as an extremely dedicated and selfless leader who whole-heartedly places the interests of members and the organisation at the centre of his work, serving tirelessly on their behalf,” he said.

More police officers needed

During his address at the congress on Wednesday, Dladla said the SAPS and correctional services faced severe capacity constraints due to austerity measures over recent years.

Meanwhile, government has since embarked on a recruitment drive to hire 10,000 new police offered within the current financial year.

Furthermore, a commitment was made to employ an additional 10,000 new officers annually for over the next two years – bringing the total number to 30,000.

READ MORE: Popcru cautions government that police numbers still too low

Speaking at the congress, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the police personnel to population ratio had become disproportionate in recent years.

“Now we’re trying to correct that so that we have more police to defend and have our people feeling safe per population number on a 100,000 basis,” he said.

Despite government’s ambitious efforts, Dladla said the numbers weren’t sufficient to make a tangible difference in the fight against crime.