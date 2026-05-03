Teen arrested for brutal murder of 16-year-old Limpopo girl

According to police, officers were alerted to the discovery of a female body in the bush

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 17‑year‑old boy in connection with the gruesome killing of a 16‑year‑old girl in Pharare village.

The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, 01 May 2026, has left the community shocked.

According to police, officers were alerted to the discovery of a female body in the bush. On arrival, they were met by the suspect, who directed them to the scene where the naked, headless body of the victim was found.

Her head was later discovered buried nearby.

Body

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the teen tried to explain what had transpired.

“The suspect initially informed police that he was walking with the deceased in Pharare village when they were accosted by occupants of a blue VW Polo motor vehicle. The suspects, comprising two males and two females, were wearing masks and armed with firearms.”

Ledwaba added that the teenager claimed they were forced into the vehicle at gunpoint and driven to a bushy area.

“In the bushes, the male sustained knife wounds to his arm and abdomen before managing to escape. Police were then notified, and a search of the scene led to the discovery of the victim’s head buried near the body,” he said.

Investigation

Following the incident, members of the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit, Mopani Tracking Team and Maake Detectives launched intensive investigations.

“The subsequent investigation led to the apprehension of a 17‑year‑old male suspect while admitted at a local hospital on Saturday, 02 May 2026,” Ledwaba confirmed.

Police said the suspect was positively linked to the murder.

“The police also confiscated a weapon that was utilised in the commission of the crime. The Probation Officer will conduct the assessment in terms of the Child Protection Act to make a determination for his appearance in court,” Ledwaba said.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are continuing.