Power outage protests shut down Soweto: These roads are affected

Due to barricades and debris, intersections and routes are completely closed off to traffic.

Service delivery protests over power outages have brought parts of Soweto to a standstill, with major intersections in Pimville and Dlamini barricaded and traffic diverted as law enforcement works to restore order.

The service delivery protests over power outages brought parts of Soweto to a standstill on Monday morning, 13 July 2026.

Protests

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers are monitoring the protest.

“Information gathered on the ground indicates that residents in these areas have taken to the streets to protest ongoing electricity and power supply outages in the community.”

Affected areas

Due to barricades and debris, the following intersections and routes are completely closed off to traffic:

Klipspruit Valley Road at the Modjaji Street Circle

Klipspruit Valley Road at Chris Hani Road

Klipspruit Valley Road at Moroka Nancefield Road

Chris Hani Road and Elias Motsoaledi Road in Lakeview

Alternate routes

Fihla urged motorists to avoid these affected routes entirely. He said traffic congestion and delays should be anticipated across the area and its surroundings.

“Diversions are in place. Please utilise alternative arterial roads such as Koma Road, Elias Motsoaledi Road, Moroka Nancefield Road, or Modjaji Street, where applicable, to avoid the closures.

“Law enforcement officials are actively on the scene to monitor the situation, manage traffic flow, and ensure public safety,” Fihla said.

Khayelitsha outage

Meanwhile, Eskom has restored power to all Khayelitsha customers after last week’s outage, but warned that illegal connections, theft, and vandalism remain a serious threat to network stability and community service delivery.

Khayelitsha was plunged into darkness on Thursday following several issues, including illegal connections, leaving residents angry and frustrated.

The outage came a day after residents marched to Parliament to demand urgent attention, saying their pleas to Eskom had gone unanswered.

Residents claimed that some households have not had electricity for months.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said electricity supply has been fully restored to all Khayelitsha customers affected by the power outage.