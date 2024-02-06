News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

6 Feb 2024

09:34 pm

Powerful 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Joburg and Soweto

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries,

Earthquake rattles parts of Joburg and West Rand

Photo: iStock

Barely a month after a 2.5-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Joburg, the Council for Geoscience confirmed that another earthquake has hit several areas in Gauteng.

The council’s spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela told The Citizen the quake struck on Tuesday at about 8:54pm

“The preliminary results show that the earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 3.4, as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN). The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, in Soweto.”

Earlier, Volcano Discovery, said a light magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit 50 km away from Rustenburg, North West.

“The quake had a very shallow depth of 10 km and was felt widely in the area. The shallow depth of the quake caused it to be felt more strongly near the epicentre than a deeper quake of similar magnitude would,” it said.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries, but social media users took to several platforms to share their experiences.

This is not the first time that an earthquake has hit Gauteng.

January quake

In January, the Council for Geoscience confirmed that an earthquake hit several parts of Johannesburg and the West Rand.

Mononela, said the quake struck on Tuesday at about 12:29 am.

“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 2.5 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN).

“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, approximately 3km north of Harmony Doornkop Gold Mine,” Mononela said.

ALSO READ: 2.5 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Joburg and West Rand

Read more on these topics

earthquake Gauteng west rand

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Motorist to fork out much more for petrol and diesel from Wednesday
Local News WATCH: Community tells Liezel de Jager’s husband to ‘rot in jail’
South Africa Here’s what was promised in the last Sona, and what has changed
Politics ANC complains about its member allegedly being assaulted by ‘militant’ MK party member
Local News Government set to revise employment equity targets

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe