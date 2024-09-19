Powerful wind destroys homes in Lenasia South

A powerful wind devastated Lenasia South's Patsing informal settlement, displacing residents desperate to rebuild their homes before the rainy season.

Patsing informal settlement residents rebuilding yesterday after 10 shacks were blown down by heavy wind on Tuesday night in Lenasia. One casualty was reported. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A raging wind late on Tuesday night left scores displaced and desperate to rebuild what remains of their homes in Patsing informal settlement in Lenasia south, ahead of the rainy season.

The sound of hammers and nails hitting corrugated iron sheets yesterday reverberated loudly across the settlement along the R554 as residents got to work rebuilding their homes.

The devastated residents, many of whom have lived there for years, do not have alternative shelter.

Residents try to reconstruct their homes

Across the informal settlement, corrugated iron sheets, electrical cables and furniture were scattered in yards as people repaired their homes.

According to the residents, the strong wind destroyed more than 10 homes after it began drizzling just before midnight.

One resident, Idu Manyike, who shares his home with his wife, Nomusa Mvolena, and their four children, was trying to reconstruct what remained of his brick-and-mortar house.

“This happened while we were asleep. It didn’t even take 30 minutes – the roof just flew off and the walls and windows collapsed instantly,” Manyike said.

He added that Mvolena was injured when rocks holding down the roof fell on her leg and she had to go to the local clinic.

“When we returned, we went to seek shelter with a relative nearby for the night.

“In the morning we came back to get our belongings and fix the house so we could have a place to sleep tonight,” he said.

“We’ve been here since before this area was established – back when it was just trees. “We were part of the struggle to come here and have watched this place grow.”

Not the first time winds destroyed homes in Lenasia South

In another part of the settlement, Kwazi Zondo was also trying to rebuild. He recalled a similar incident in 2021 but at that time, he said, only a few houses were affected.

“We’re traumatised. We’re rebuilding, but we’re scared – what if this happens again?

“I have nowhere else to go. By the time I woke up the house was already gone.

“Everything was on the ground. Many of us have to reuse the same damaged materials,” he said.

Zondo, who has lived in the settlement since 2021, described the wind as the strongest he has ever experienced.

“This was nothing like what has happened before. It was terrifying to think I might lose my life. We’re still in shock because there was no warning.”

The informal settlement is mostly occupied by people from Lesotho and foreign nationals, many of who are unemployed and depend on odd jobs.

