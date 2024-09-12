Pravin Gordhan critical but receiving ‘best care possible’ – Mbalula

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula gave an update on former minister Pravin Gordhan's health on Thursday afternoon.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is in a critical condition. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Thursday afternoon said former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

When asked how severe Gordhan’s condition was, Mbalula would not elaborate.

Earlier in the day, Gordhan’s political party wished him a speedy recovery while his daughter Anisha confirmed that her father had not passed on after several messages began circulating on social media on Wednesday morning about his death.

It also followed a candlelit vigil the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and other organisations held for Gordhan at Constitution Hill on Wednesday night.

Gordhan surrounded by family, receiving best care

Mbalula said he had visited Gordhan in hospital on Thursday morning.

“Indeed comrade PG is currently in a critical condition and is receiving the necessary medical attention,” Mbalula said.

“He is surrounded by family and friends and comrades. We believe that the medical team is doing all that is necessary to give comrade Pravin Gordhan the best care that is possible and we remain hopeful for his recovery.”

Mbalula said the party has extended heartfelt words of encouragement to the Gordhan family.

“We call upon all members of the ANC as well as South Africans at large to keep comrade PG and his family in their thoughts and their prayers.”

Mbalula discussed Gordhan’s activist years for the ANC and United Democratic Front during apartheid.

“His dedication to the course of freedom and justice is a testament to his unwavering commitment to our movement.”

He said Gordhan has served the people of South Africa with distinction in public service since then.

Mbalula said they would continue to monitor Gordhan’s condition and provide updates as necessary.

Mbalula condemns fake news of Gordhan’s death

The ANC secretary-general condemned fake news spread on social media about the former minister’s death.

“This insensitive and harmful action caused unnecessary pain and distress to families during already difficult times.

“It is only the family of Pravin Gordhan that has got the authority to make such pronouncements.”

Former minister leaves Parliament amid SAA-Takatso debacle

Pravin Gordan left Parliament after the May elections.

The ministry of public enterprises ceased to exist after the elections. The co-ordination of relevant public enterprises is now located under the Department of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (DPME) during the process of implementing a new shareholder model.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa heads this department.

Before Gordhan left Parliament, he was the centre of much criticism for the failure to sell South African Airways (SAA), which has been plagued by corruption and maladministration.

Although Gordhan insisted the proposed sale of SAA was above board, the parliamentary committee in March called for the SIU to investigate irregularities in the deal.