The BMA said its technology-driven Vehicle Targeting System (VTS) is proving increasingly effective.

Technology beat fraud at one of South Africa’s busiest border posts after the Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted a Ford Ranger linked to fraudulent documents and a second vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf 7 R, subject to a High Court attachment order within hours of each other.

The suspected attempt to move the heavily financed Ford Ranger comes as the BMA says its technology-driven Vehicle Targeting System (VTS) is proving increasingly effective in detecting vehicle-related crime.

Interception

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the interception took place on 21 November at the Lebombo Port of Entry, where the VTS flagged the Ford Ranger Wildtrak as it travelled towards Mozambique.

“BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, confirmed that on 21 November 2026, a Ford Ranger Wildtrak was flagged by the VTS while travelling towards Mozambique. The system generated an alert notifying BMA Border Guards that the vehicle did not have the required border letter authorising its exit from the country.

“Upon interception, the driver was requested to produce the vehicle documentation,” Mogotsi said.

Fake docs

The driver allegedly produced a registration document from which the bank’s details as title holder had been removed, along with a certified police letter purporting to authorise a third party to take the vehicle across the border.

“However, checks with the registered title holder revealed that the vehicle had not been authorised for release and that about R1.4 million remained outstanding on the account,” Mogotsi said.

The driver was arrested, and the vehicle impounded after investigators found the documents to be fraudulent.

Golf 7 R

In a separate incident that day, the VTS flagged a Volkswagen Golf 7 R entering the port of entry.

Mogotsi added that further investigations revealed the vehicle was subject to a warrant of delivery, prompting officials to contact the Sheriff of the Court to execute a High Court attachment order.

“The driver of the Golf was not linked to any criminal activity.”

Picture: BMA

Arrests

Masiapato said the arrests demonstrated that technology was making it increasingly difficult for criminal syndicates to exploit South Africa’s ports of entry.

“Let this serve as a clear warning to criminals and those who believe they can outsmart technology and law enforcement by presenting fraudulent documents at our ports of entry.”

“Our borders do not provide safe passage for stolen vehicles, fraudsters or organised criminal networks. Our Border Guards are alert, our systems are working, and we will continue to close the gaps that criminals seek to exploit,” He added.