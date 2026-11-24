Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 24 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the ANC’s National Executive Committee has closed the door on any coalition arrangement with the DA in the City of Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, a million or more people in Gauteng’s former goldfields face potentially serious health and environmental risks from radioactive mine tailings and poorly managed mining waste.

Furthermore, musician David Scott, popularly known as The Kiffness, has called on South Africa to ban pit bulls.

Weather tomorrow: 25 November 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued yellow level 4 and level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms with flooding, hail and winds in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and Free State. Full weather forecast here.

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End of the road for Zille, Bongani Baloyi touted for Joburg deputy mayor

The DA’s Helen Zille speaks to journalists and editors, on 13 February 2026, at a meet-and-greet in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has closed the door on any coalition arrangement with the DA in the City of Johannesburg.

According to a senior ANC member in Gauteng, the NEC ratified a decision the ANC in the province had already taken to keep Helen Zille from the levers of power in Joburg.

Gauteng’s Provincial Task Team (PTT) report favoured a coalition between ActionSA, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), the ANC and the EFF.

CONTINUE READING: End of the road for Zille, Bongani Baloyi touted for Joburg deputy mayor

Joburg is radiation hotspot as million face risks from mine tailings

New concerns have dug up the dark side of the City of Gold, with mine waste becoming a hazard to the city’s residents. Picture: iStock

A million or more people in Gauteng’s former goldfields face potentially serious health and environmental risks from radioactive mine tailings and poorly managed mining waste, with environmental experts warning urgent intervention is needed to prevent further exposure.

Eco-activists and mining experts say abandoned, ownerless and inadequately rehabilitated mines are exposing thousands of people to potentially hazardous substances, including uranium and other heavy metals.

As many as a million people across the Witwatersrand live near or on mining deposits or tailing dams.

CONTINUE READING: Joburg is radiation hotspot as million face risks from mine tailings

‘Bred for dog fighting’ – The Kiffness demands pit bull ban after Durban attack

The Kiffness. Picture: Facebook

David Scott, popularly known as The Kiffness, has called on South Africa to ban pit bulls. He argues that the dogs are a danger to communities, particularly children and other animals.

In a post shared on X on Monday, 23 November, Scott said the dogs were originally bred for fighting, not domestic companionship.

“Pit bulls were bred for dog fighting, not as pets or protection dogs. They’re responsible for the most severe and fatal attacks, often unprovoked and especially devastating to children and other animals. They’re already banned in many countries. South Africa must follow,” he wrote.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Bred for dog fighting’ – The Kiffness demands pit bull ban after Durban attack

Eastern Cape political shake-up: DA clinches Nelson Mandela Bay as ANC retains Buffalo City mayoralty

DA mayoral elect for Nelson Mandela Bay, Retief Odendaal. Picture: Gallo Images

The political landscape in the Eastern Cape’s two metropolitan municipalities has taken shape following the 2026 local government elections, with the DA securing a coalition deal in Nelson Mandela Bay while the ANC has held on to the mayoral seat in the Buffalo City metro.

The outcomes were confirmed on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, as political parties moved to establish new municipal leadership structures.

The DA is set to lead Nelson Mandela Bay after reaching an coalition agreement with five other political parties, securing the numbers needed to govern the metro.

CONTINUE READING: Eastern Cape political shake-up: DA clinches Nelson Mandela Bay as ANC retains Buffalo City mayoralty

No budget for digital border control at land ports as SA faces busy festive season

Lebombo port of entry. Picture: X/@CliffShiko

The department of home affairs’ (DHA’) digital border control system will remain limited to airports until the Border Management Authority (BMA) is given the required funding.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato confirmed the situation on Tuesday during an expenditure and festive season operation plan briefing before the home affairs parliamentary portfolio committee.

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) and an Electronic Movement Control System (EMCS) was first trialled during the 2025 G20 summit at two primary international arrival points and in August went live at international airports in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

CONTINUE READING: No budget for digital border control at land ports as SA faces busy festive season

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Chaos as Emfuleni council collapses | Khumalo sues state for R112m | Boks switch to Xhosa message