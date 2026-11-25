The discovery included equipment and materials essential for the production of narcotics.

A sophisticated multimillion-rand drug manufacturing operation hidden inside a Richards Bay property has been dismantled, with Hawks investigators seizing drug-making equipment and a large quantity of mandrax before arresting a 50-year-old suspect.

An intelligence-driven operation consisting of the Hawks Western Cape South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team together with the Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) dismantled the sophisticated multi-million drug laboratory on Tuesday.

Intelligence

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the team acted on actionable intelligence and targeted a property in Esikhawini, Richards Bay, following leads on suspicious activity.

“Upon arriving at the scene, authorities swiftly moved to secure the area, thoroughly searched the premises and found a fully operational drug manufacturing facility hidden within the property.”

Picture: The Hawks

Equipment

The discovery included equipment and materials essential for the production of narcotics. Alongside the seized drug manufacturing apparatus, officers confiscated a large quantity of mandrax drugs, highlighting the scale of the illegal operation.

“One suspect, aged 50, was promptly arrested at the scene and implicated in the illicit activities. The suspect was taken into custody and will face charges related to possession of drugs, dealing, and manufacturing of illicit drugs in contravention of the Drugs and Drug trafficking Act, Act 140 of 1992,” Mogale said.

“The successful operation underscores the unwavering commitment by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to eradicate drug-related crime from communities nationwide.”

The suspect is expected to appear in Esikhaleni Magistrates Court on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Drug lab

Last week, police dismantled a suspected R100 million drug manufacturing operation in KwaZulu-Natal, arresting a 31-year-old man and seizing large quantities of mandrax, precursor chemicals and specialised equipment.

The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and Saps carried out the intelligence-driven raid near Kranskop.

Officers uncovered a clandestine laboratory containing a tablet press, drug-manufacturing equipment, chemicals, mandrax powder and finished tablets.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court on charges linked to the manufacture of illicit drugs, while investigations continue.