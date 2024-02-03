Presidency tells DA to go to police if it has evidence implicating Mashatile

Presidency says DA is ‘obviously acting with a political motive’.

The Presidency on Saturday said it has noted the statement made by the DA about Deputy President Paul Mashatile, but questioned why the party had not given its “docket” to the police.

The DA on Friday gave President Cyril Ramaphosa until Wednesday to respond to its demand to remove Mashatile.

It said if nothing is done by this deadline, the party will take legal action and approach the public protector.

But Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya questioned why the DA has not approached the police.

“The very first port of call for anyone with evidence of criminal wrongdoing against anyone should be the police, to lay criminal charges,” he said.

Magwenya dismissed the DA’s actions as a political gimmick.

“Anyone who uses laying criminal charges as a threat to be activated if they don’t get some or other demanded political concession is obviously acting with a political motive.”

He also said that evidence should not be handed to the president.

“Any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the deputy president should be tested and verified by competent authorities.”

The DA said it had taken this action after several media reports alleging Mashatile’s lavish lifestyle was funded by people accused of corruption.

The deputy president is alleged to often make use of luxury properties belonging to state capture-accused Edwin Sodi and businessman Ndavhe Mareda, who has benefited from coal contracts with Eskom.

Mashatile’s son-in-law Nceba Nonkwelo has also reportedly been able to buy opulent houses with money made from dodgy contracts with the Gauteng government. These deals were done while Mashatile was Human Settlements MEC in Gauteng. Nonkwelo owes around R7 million to the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF).

The DA questioned why these allegations have not been investigated.

“Given that President Ramaphosa has, to this day, failed to act against Mashatile by firing him from his executive post and subjecting him to a thorough investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), it is clear that President Ramaphosa has absolutely no will to address this scandal within his government,” it said.

There are unconfirmed reports that Mashatile will be asked to appear before the ANC’s integrity commission.

Magwenya also argued that Mashatile had signed the Executive Members Code of Ethics, which includes a declaration of assets and income.

“Guidelines and procedures have been adopted and implemented to subject members of the executive branch and senior state officials to lifestyle audits, as an additional critical measure to prevent corruption and capture.”

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

